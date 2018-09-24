BBMP must not wait for High Court orders: Mayor Sampath Raj

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mayor Sampath Raj has mooted the idea of BBMP carrying out intensive drives targeted to solve specific civic issues such as removing hoardings and filling potholes, instead of having to wait for court directions.

With BBMP managing to achieve its target of filling up over 3,000 potholes in just five days, Raj said, “Anyone can question us — how is it that BBMP acts only when the court instructs it? That is because when the court gives directions, all the other things are on standstill.The same thing was done during the drive to remove hoardings too.”

The Mayor, who finishes his term this month, said all other departments had also been assigned to the drive and no committee meetings or ward meetings were held during the period. He said it was possible that the BBMP, by itself, could take up other civic issues.

“It has been tested and proved that whenever the court has directed us to complete any work within a specific amount of time, we have achieved 80 per cent of the target, which is quite a big number. In the same way, we should take up one project every 10 days,” the Mayor said.

Other issues which could be taken up are solid waste management, eradication of black spots and fixing of broken footpaths, he added.