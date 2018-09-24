Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru engineering student ends life 

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional  distress, help is available.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old engineering student committed suicide by hanging herself in her apartment at JP Nagar. The deceased, Sirisha, was a final year student at a private college. The reason which led her to take this extreme step has not yet been ascertained.

The police said Sirisha, a resident of JP Nagar sixth Phase, was alone at home while her parents had gone for an outing on Saturday. Late night they returned home and found her body. Her father is a retired employee. She left no suicide note and police are verifying her phone details. According to her father, she had been looking for a job for some time and was upset that she did not get any.

HELPLINE

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional  distress, help is available. You can get in touch with  the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm, and
104 Arogya Sahayavani which is available 24/7.

