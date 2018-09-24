Home Cities Bengaluru

Candlelight march for Panathur road accident victim

Residents of Sarjapur held a silent candlelight march on Sunday in memory of a 12-year-old boy who was fatally run over on Panathur Road.

Published: 24th September 2018 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

People hold candles as they attend a prayer vigil for terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. | AP

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo| AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Sarjapur held a silent candlelight march on Sunday in memory of a 12-year-old boy who was fatally run over on Panathur Road.

Bhavanth

There have been similar accidents in the past on the same road and in the same manner but there has been apathy from the civic body, the residents said. They held the march to show solidarity and demand action for improvement of road and traffic conditions. On Thursday, Bhavanth, was killed on the spot and his father was injured when a speeding water tanker knocked down their scooter and ran over the boy’s head on Panathur Main Road.

Parthik Ghosh, a resident of Bhoganahalli, said, “The child who died was hit by a water tanker. We see that a lot of these water tankers are run by minors. The traffic police do not stop them or ask for their driving licence. We also want the footpaths to be cleared and any drainages to be closed and not have open caps lying around.”

There are apartments like Vaswani Apartment, Innovative Oak Garden, Bhoganhalli, in the area. “Nine months back, a 27-year-old suffered a similar accident. Our Varthur ward corporator is trying to get the street cleared but it is not enough. The BBMP, the traffic police and the police should act together,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Panathur road accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival