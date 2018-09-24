Candlelight march for Panathur road accident victim

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Sarjapur held a silent candlelight march on Sunday in memory of a 12-year-old boy who was fatally run over on Panathur Road.

Bhavanth

There have been similar accidents in the past on the same road and in the same manner but there has been apathy from the civic body, the residents said. They held the march to show solidarity and demand action for improvement of road and traffic conditions. On Thursday, Bhavanth, was killed on the spot and his father was injured when a speeding water tanker knocked down their scooter and ran over the boy’s head on Panathur Main Road.

Parthik Ghosh, a resident of Bhoganahalli, said, “The child who died was hit by a water tanker. We see that a lot of these water tankers are run by minors. The traffic police do not stop them or ask for their driving licence. We also want the footpaths to be cleared and any drainages to be closed and not have open caps lying around.”

There are apartments like Vaswani Apartment, Innovative Oak Garden, Bhoganhalli, in the area. “Nine months back, a 27-year-old suffered a similar accident. Our Varthur ward corporator is trying to get the street cleared but it is not enough. The BBMP, the traffic police and the police should act together,” he said.