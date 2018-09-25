Art programme helps Bengaluru slum kids to overcome hardships

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Art proven to be a useful technique in therapeutic processes. At Christel House — a platform to inspire and educate children in slums with better education, nutrition, and healthcare - 862 children in Bengaluru have been using art to express themselves.

With the aim to break the cycle of poverty, the initiative hopes to make these children self-sufficient and contributing as members of society. A class nine student and art enthusiast with epilepsy, who lacks hand balance and hand-eye coordination, is currently being trained to draw straight lines and also embroidery to help improve his condition.

Another student artist in class 12 lost her father at a young age and lost her mother only few months ago, which left her traumatised. But through the art programme, she was able to channel all her pain. She is now the school’s head girl. “The art programme also brings out the creativeness in them, helps them focus on their academics, which, in turn, improves their academic performance,” says J Mathew, spokesperson, Christel House.

The art programme focuses on drawing, painting, embroidery, origami, clay modeling/pottery, jewellery making, paper craft and re-using materials, which enhances the development of skills in every student.

“The major challenge is to motivate students to come to school and work hard and persevere. Perseverance on tasks is a huge challenge since there are no role models and no learning environment in the home and community. The other challenges would be the difficulties that most of them may face in comprehending certain concepts that are complex in nature as most of them are first-generation learners or that they may not receiving moral support from parents/family toward completing their education,” adds Mathew.