Bengaluru firm to produce circuit for ISRO
He further added that HHV has established a new Photo Lithography Lab at its Dabaspet plant to develop TFMCs on alumina substrates that first need to be metallized in a vacuum chamber.
Published: 25th September 2018
BENGALURU:HHV, a vacuum science and technology company based in the city will now produce the entire Thin Film Metallized Circuit for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO’s ) Satellite program.In 2017, HHV was awarded a ‘Certification of Qualification’ by the Space Application Center, ISRO for Thin Film Metalized substrates.
Prasanth Sakhamuri, Managing Director, HHV said, “As a part of ISRO’s technology transfer program and as a forward integration of this award winning technology, HHV will now produce the entire Thin Film Metallized Circuit for ISRO’s 40-micron accuracy line, in its new technology production line known as ‘Photo Lithography.”
Sakhamuri said, “The entire process requires high levels of precision and sophisticated technology to deposit coatings pattern the circuits and check the quality of the substrates within a 1,000th of a millimetre. HHV’s Photo Lithography Lab has ISO 7 and ISO 8 clean rooms as well as class 100 laminar flow stations that allow us to achieve resolutions of up to 40 microns.”