Bengaluru firm to produce circuit for ISRO

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:HHV, a vacuum science and technology company based in the city will now produce the entire Thin Film Metallized Circuit for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO’s ) Satellite program.In 2017, HHV was awarded a ‘Certification of Qualification’ by the Space Application Center, ISRO for Thin Film Metalized substrates.

Prasanth Sakhamuri, Managing Director, HHV said, “As a part of ISRO’s technology transfer program and as a forward integration of this award winning technology, HHV will now produce the entire Thin Film Metallized Circuit for ISRO’s 40-micron accuracy line, in its new technology production line known as ‘Photo Lithography.”

He further added that HHV has established a new Photo Lithography Lab at its Dabaspet plant to develop TFMCs on alumina substrates that first need to be metallized in a vacuum chamber.

Sakhamuri said, “The entire process requires high levels of precision and sophisticated technology to deposit coatings pattern the circuits and check the quality of the substrates within a 1,000th of a millimetre. HHV’s Photo Lithography Lab has ISO 7 and ISO 8 clean rooms as well as class 100 laminar flow stations that allow us to achieve resolutions of up to 40 microns.”

