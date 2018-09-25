Bengaluru's Sjanti Nagar residents ‘traumatised’ by butchering at ‘illegal’ meat shops

Akhila Damodaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Shanti Nagar have a new issue on hand. Two meat shops on the roadside in residential areas are proving to be a nightmare to those living there. The shops, that are situated on Bruhat

Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) land, have no proper waste disposal, employ children,

are unhygienic and steal water from the corporation, say residents.

Roopa C, a resident says, “The waste isn't disposed properly. As a result, there are plenty of stray dogs that visit the spot, hindering movement. A stray dog died after he got attacked by other dogs while eating the waste meat.”

The shops have been running for 10 years in the locality. Residents say they have been complaining to the authorities, but no action is being taken. “They ask, if the shops have been there for 10 years, why are we complaining now? The rules and laws were different back then. According to the central government's rule, no meat shops should run on roadsides. These shops are also illegal. They run without a trade licence or an NOC,” she adds.

Roopa adds, “It is so traumatising to live here. We can hear the screams of chickens being slaughtered. The live and dead ones are all put in the same cage. Every time we complain, the BBMP sends a notice to the meat shop owner asking to vacate in 15 days, but this notice was given eight months back. The owner has openly admitted that he's bribed the corporator and doesn't have anything to worry about,” she says, adding that he also sends meat to the officials for free when they need. “The shop's open from 9am to 11pm. Who buys meat that late at night?”

BBMP had issued a notice to create awareness among citizens earlier this year. It stated that illegal and unauthorised slaughter and sacrifice of animals in public places is strictly prohibited. It also states that any meat waste from licensed shops should be handed over to solid waste management compactors/ autorickshaws, authorised by BBMP, as disposal of such waste in public places is prohibited.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had observed that roadside meat shops lacked basic infrastructure, and hence, had directed all food safety commissioners and secretaries of urban local bodies in 2014 to close them down if they fail to meet hygiene standards in a defined time frame.

When asked about these directions, Dr Mallappa Bhajantri, assistant director, animal husbandry, says, “I’ll discuss the matter with the commissioner. We'll take action.”S Annappa, senior health officer, and Dr Mallappa, confirm that the trade licence hasn't been renewed for the shop. When asked about the residents' complaints, he said, “We'll issue notices to them thrice, with 15 days notice, before we shut the shop down.” But when CE asked residents, they say that even eight months back, similar notices were sent with the 15-day notice period.

The shop owner, Raju, denies all claims by residents. He produced documents before us, which included trade licence certificate, that expired in 2014, and receipts of commercial tax he's paid to the BBMP with penalty.

He says, “They have enmity with us. We have been running the shop for 11 years and have improved our services. We renovated the place, put up a shed so that butchering isn't visible to residents and added an exhaust fan so that it doesn't stink. We clean regularly and dispose the waste when the collection van comes.” He adds that he sources water from the tankers. “Our trade licence isn't renewed because of the complaints. I have a family to support - if my shop shuts down, what will I do for my living?” he asks.