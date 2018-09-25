Home Cities Bengaluru

Duniya Vijay case: Decision on bail pleas on September 26

The city court on Monday reserved the judgment of the bail petitions filed by actor Duniya Vijay and his three associates.

Published: 25th September 2018 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The city court on Monday reserved the judgment of the bail petitions filed by actor Duniya Vijay and his three associates. The court will pronounce the judgment of their bail pleas on September 26. During the hearing, counsel for Vijay argued that the police have invoked the penal provisions relating to non-bailable offences with a malafide intention and obtained false statements from the medical officers that the victim was assaulted with weapons. Hence, the accused be released on bail, he urged.

Duniya Vijay

In counter, the public prosecutor argued that the accused were not entitled for bail at this stage as one of the accused Vijay is an influential person and the victim is still recovering in a hospital.After hearing the arguments, the judge reserved the order on the bail pleas.Meanwhile, Vijay spent his first day inside the prison without having food.

Vijay, Gym Prasad, Mani and his driver Prasad were sent to judicial custody on Sunday evening after they were arrested for allegedly assaulting Maruthi Gowda, a gym trainer.They were arrested based on the complaint filed by Gowda’s nephew Panipuri Kitty. Kitty has accused the four of kidnapping Gowda in a car and assaulting him on Saturday evening at Ambedkar Bhavan in Vasanth Nagar under High Grounds Police Station limits.

Vijay’s second wife Keerthi visited Central Prison in Parappana  Agrahara and met him. She was allowed to speak to him for a while in the evening. According to the jail staff, Vijay did not sleep at the jail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Duniya Vijay case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?