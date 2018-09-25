Duniya Vijay case: Decision on bail pleas on September 26

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The city court on Monday reserved the judgment of the bail petitions filed by actor Duniya Vijay and his three associates. The court will pronounce the judgment of their bail pleas on September 26. During the hearing, counsel for Vijay argued that the police have invoked the penal provisions relating to non-bailable offences with a malafide intention and obtained false statements from the medical officers that the victim was assaulted with weapons. Hence, the accused be released on bail, he urged.

Duniya Vijay

In counter, the public prosecutor argued that the accused were not entitled for bail at this stage as one of the accused Vijay is an influential person and the victim is still recovering in a hospital.After hearing the arguments, the judge reserved the order on the bail pleas.Meanwhile, Vijay spent his first day inside the prison without having food.

Vijay, Gym Prasad, Mani and his driver Prasad were sent to judicial custody on Sunday evening after they were arrested for allegedly assaulting Maruthi Gowda, a gym trainer.They were arrested based on the complaint filed by Gowda’s nephew Panipuri Kitty. Kitty has accused the four of kidnapping Gowda in a car and assaulting him on Saturday evening at Ambedkar Bhavan in Vasanth Nagar under High Grounds Police Station limits.

Vijay’s second wife Keerthi visited Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara and met him. She was allowed to speak to him for a while in the evening. According to the jail staff, Vijay did not sleep at the jail.