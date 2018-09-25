Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka railways reduce train speed at wildlife hotspots

In other locations, loco pilots have been advised to blow the horn to warn animals.

Published: 25th September 2018 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

An Indian Gaur that was knocked down by a train

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of continuing wildlife kills on rail tracks in Karnataka, the South Western Railways has announced temporary speed restrictions in a few up and down lines in Hubballi and Bengaluru divisions.  The speed limit reduction varies between 40 to 65 to 80 km per hour in most of these rail stretches that witnesses heavy movement of elephants, gaurs, bears and other wildlife.

Both the Forest Department and wildlife activists are disappointed as they had called for a speed limit of 30 km per hour for trains passing through stretches where wildlife movement is maximum and a lot of wildlife kills occurred in recent times. On September 12, a 15-year-old gaur was killed by a speeding train on Miraj-Londa section.

According to SWR, to prevent the deaths of elephants and other wildlife on rail tracks, a directive has been sent to loco pilots to reduce the speed of trains while passing through protected areas. Apart from these measures, permanent speed restriction of 30-40 km per hour from 134 has been imposed in Bengaluru-Salem route near Toppur in a few stretches.

In other locations, loco pilots have been advised to blow the horn to warn animals.Head of Forest Force and PCCF Punati Sridhar said, “We had clearly stated that the speed limit of trains passing through forest areas with wildlife movement should be restricted to 30 km per hour.

However, this is the first step that they have taken and we hope they stick to it. Since this is not satisfactory, we will call for a meeting with the railways to reduce the speed limit to prevent further deaths of elephants and gaurs. Even this week, a gaur was killed when it was hit by a train. A case has been booked against the railway officials and chargesheet will be done soon. This is a very serious matter and the SWR should understand the gravity of the situation.”

Wildlife activist Giridhar Kulkarni said, “In two major accident spots — Londa-Khanapur and Alanavar-Castlerock — the speed has been reduced to 65 or 80 kmph. This is a very superficial measure taken by the railways.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
South Western Railways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?