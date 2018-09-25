Karnataka railways reduce train speed at wildlife hotspots

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of continuing wildlife kills on rail tracks in Karnataka, the South Western Railways has announced temporary speed restrictions in a few up and down lines in Hubballi and Bengaluru divisions. The speed limit reduction varies between 40 to 65 to 80 km per hour in most of these rail stretches that witnesses heavy movement of elephants, gaurs, bears and other wildlife.

Both the Forest Department and wildlife activists are disappointed as they had called for a speed limit of 30 km per hour for trains passing through stretches where wildlife movement is maximum and a lot of wildlife kills occurred in recent times. On September 12, a 15-year-old gaur was killed by a speeding train on Miraj-Londa section.

According to SWR, to prevent the deaths of elephants and other wildlife on rail tracks, a directive has been sent to loco pilots to reduce the speed of trains while passing through protected areas. Apart from these measures, permanent speed restriction of 30-40 km per hour from 134 has been imposed in Bengaluru-Salem route near Toppur in a few stretches.

In other locations, loco pilots have been advised to blow the horn to warn animals.Head of Forest Force and PCCF Punati Sridhar said, “We had clearly stated that the speed limit of trains passing through forest areas with wildlife movement should be restricted to 30 km per hour.

However, this is the first step that they have taken and we hope they stick to it. Since this is not satisfactory, we will call for a meeting with the railways to reduce the speed limit to prevent further deaths of elephants and gaurs. Even this week, a gaur was killed when it was hit by a train. A case has been booked against the railway officials and chargesheet will be done soon. This is a very serious matter and the SWR should understand the gravity of the situation.”

Wildlife activist Giridhar Kulkarni said, “In two major accident spots — Londa-Khanapur and Alanavar-Castlerock — the speed has been reduced to 65 or 80 kmph. This is a very superficial measure taken by the railways.”