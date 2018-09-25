South Bengaluru bears the brunt of Sunday’s rain

Muniyamma (80), who cannot walk, was marooned for nearly 2 hours after water entered her home at Harinagar on Sunday night | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Areas in south Bengaluru were among the worst affected from the heavy rainfall received on Sunday night, with water entering several homes. In several areas, residents said the cause of the flooding was storm-water drains being blocked.

BBMP’s control room received complaints of water entering homes from Navodaya Nagar, JP Nagar 7th Phase, Uttarahalli, Kodichikkanahalli, Doddakalsandra, Shanthiniketan Layout, and Arakere.Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) recorded that areas in the south received rainfall ranging from very heavy (excess of 124.4 mm) to rather heavy (35.6 mm to 64.5 mm).

The Anjanapura sub-station recorded the highest rainfall of 206 mm in the city in the 24-hour period that ended at 8.30 am on Monday. At Harinagar in JP Nagar 7th Phase, Muniyamma (80) who cannot walk by herself was stuck in water for nearly two hours on Sunday night. Her daughter Ammaiamma (65) was unable to to move Muniyamma alone. Munivenkatamma, their neighbour, said the drain next to their home had been illegally covered.

Anjanapura Corporator K Somashekar said he had lodged multiple complaints with the government regarding the clogged drains in the ward. “Since I assumed charge three years ago, no funds have been allotted.” Backhoes were deployed by Somashekar to clear the clogged drains in the ward.

Residents set things right themselves

Residents of JSR Banyan Apartment in JP Nagar 9th Phase took matters into their own hands to prevent flooding of their homes. Gopalkrishna, a resident, said, “Last year we faced several issues. A few weeks ago, we collected funds from residents and got backhoes to clear drains. This time, rains haven’t affected us, and not a drop has entered the basement.”