Home Cities Bengaluru

South Bengaluru bears the brunt of Sunday’s rain

Areas in south Bengaluru were among the worst affected from the heavy rainfall received on Sunday night, with water entering several homes.

Published: 25th September 2018 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

Motorists navigate through a flooded road at Kodichikkanahalli in Bengaluru on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Areas in south Bengaluru were among the worst affected from the heavy rainfall received on Sunday night, with water entering several homes. In several areas, residents said the cause of the flooding was storm-water drains being blocked.

BBMP’s control room received complaints of water entering homes from Navodaya Nagar, JP Nagar 7th Phase, Uttarahalli, Kodichikkanahalli, Doddakalsandra, Shanthiniketan Layout, and Arakere.Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) recorded that areas in the south received rainfall ranging from very heavy (excess of 124.4 mm) to rather heavy (35.6 mm to 64.5 mm).

The Anjanapura sub-station recorded the highest rainfall of 206 mm in the city in the 24-hour period that ended at 8.30 am on Monday. At Harinagar in JP Nagar 7th Phase, Muniyamma (80) who cannot walk by herself was stuck in water for nearly two hours on Sunday night.  Her daughter Ammaiamma (65) was unable to to move Muniyamma alone. Munivenkatamma, their neighbour, said the drain next to their home had been illegally covered.

Anjanapura Corporator K Somashekar said he had lodged multiple complaints with the government regarding the clogged drains in the ward. “Since I assumed charge three years ago, no funds have been allotted.” Backhoes were deployed by Somashekar to clear the clogged drains in the ward.

Residents set things right themselves  

Residents of JSR Banyan Apartment in JP Nagar 9th Phase took matters into their own hands to prevent flooding of their homes. Gopalkrishna, a resident, said, “Last year  we faced several issues. A few weeks ago, we collected funds from residents and got backhoes to clear drains. This time, rains haven’t affected us, and not a drop has entered the basement.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
South Bengaluru Bengaluru rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?