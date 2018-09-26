Home Cities Bengaluru

3 hurt, claim police chase led to accident

Three youths sustained injuries after they were allegedly chased by police in Hennur on Tuesday morning.

Published: 26th September 2018 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Three youths sustained injuries after they were allegedly chased by police in Hennur on Tuesday morning. The injured are Chetan (23), Kiran (26) and Vinay (24), all residents of Hennur. They are now recovering in a private hospital.

Speaking to TNIE, Raghavendra, one of the injured youth’s friend, said that three were headed towards the house of MLA Byrathi Suresh to attend Ganesha puja when while crossing Hennur flyover, police tried to stop their scooter as none of them were wearing helmets.

“They did not stop and escaped. Police chased them and allegedly kicked their bike leading to the rider losing balance. The scooter hit a goods vehicle and one of them went under its rear wheel,” he said.
Hennur police inspector however said the youths were stopped at a checkpost, but they did not stop when flagged down and took a sudden u-turn instead, falling down as a result.

