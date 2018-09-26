Home Cities Bengaluru

HIV patients to get drugs home-delivered

At least 38 families live in the colony where the husband and wife or at least one person of a family is HIV-positive.

Published: 26th September 2018 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society has decided to facilitate home delivery of anti-retroviral therapy medicines to HIV patients living in a remote colony off Magadi Road, every week starting Wednesday. This comes after The New Indian Express published a report on September 5 ('People with HIV made to live in middle of nowhere') that the HIV patients living in the colony were travelling at least 40 km each day to get their refill of the medicines.

District AIDS Prevention Control Unit officer, Bengaluru Urban, Asha said, "We will first assess the requirement of each patient and send the medicines from any one of the 17 nodal ART Kendras. For example, with one tablet a day, patients may require 30 tablets per month. Based on the number of patients and their requirement, we will send the medicines."

At least 38 families live in the colony where the husband and wife or at least one person of a family is HIV-positive.

For people living with HIV, residing in the vicinity of a public health institution makes it easier to access the life-saving anti-retroviral therapy and reduces the chances of failure to show up for follow-up.
But the government hospital in this colony's vicinity does not stock the anti-retroviral therapy drugs which forces them to come all the way to the city despite having no bus connectivity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh