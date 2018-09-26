Home Cities Bengaluru

Lack of maintenance led to overflowing of lakes

Of the total 1,547 lakes, 837 lakes were in Bengaluru Urban district while 710 were in the Rural district, collectively spread across 57,932 acres.

Published: 26th September 2018 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:As nine lakes overflowed due to incessant rain over the last two days, which led to flooding of houses, it is pertinent to note that last year in a report submitted to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, it was found that 10,785 acres - or around 18 per cent - of lake area had been encroached in 1,547 lakes in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts.

Of the total 1,547 lakes, 837 lakes were in Bengaluru Urban district while 710 were in the Rural district, collectively spread across 57,932 acres.The report further added that out of that, 10,785 acres had been encroached upon by both government and private agencies.

Environmentalist Yellappa Reddy said: “There should be pre- and post-monsoon maintenance, if it is clogged with plastic then it will overflow.” He said engineers should be able to predict how much rainfall will cause what sort of water flow.In the BBMP Council meeting held in June 28, `25 crore was sanctioned for repair and strengthening of embankments.

But, though the Palike had predicted that certain lakes were going to be breached, they couldn’t be stopped from overflowing. Gubbala Lake embankment was completely made of mud, Vasanthapura had cracks developed in its embankment while Doddakalasandra had no embankment at all.

Professor TV Ramachandra, Centre for Ecological Sciences, Energy and Wetlands Research Group, Indian Institute of Science (IISC), said “When there is no long term maintenance of the lake, the stability comes down, there is siltation which brings down the storage capacity and leads the lake to overflow and breach.”
He further added that 70 per cent of the water requirement can be met by rain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
incessant rain Floods flooding of houses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh