Airtel to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Karnataka

Private telecom service provider Airtel has chalked out plans to strengthen its presence in Karnataka.

Published: 27th September 2018 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

The Bharti Airtel office building in Gurugram on the outskirts of New Delhi. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Private telecom service provider Airtel has chalked out plans to strengthen its presence in Karnataka. As part of plans to widen its network, the company said it will invest Rs1000 crore this year. It will add more than 13,000 new mobile sites along with 4,500 km of optic fibre across the state by March 2019. The initiative comes at a time when its customers have raised complaints regarding poor coverage and data speed.

Bharti Airtel’s CEO of Karnataka, C Surendran said the company is facing challenges in establishing towers as residents’ associations and people fear radiation emission which is hazardous to health. “We are working with the government and other groups in educating people. It might take some more time,” he added

