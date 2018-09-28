Home Cities Bengaluru

Technical snag in train disrupts Bengaluru Metro services  

The trains are run every 5 minutes here during peak hours and most trains are packed to capacity. 

Metro train parked after technical glitch at National College station on Thursday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A technical snag in a Metro train approaching the National College Metro Station delayed office-goers travelling on the Green Line during the peak morning hour by anywhere between 20 and 30 minutes on Thursday.

The train, heading from Nagasandra to Yelachenahalli, developed the snag at 9.46 am and was taken off service at National College station. As a cascading effect, nine other succeeding trains suffered delays.
Passengers on board trains heading to National College, Rajajinagar, Peenya Industry, and Sampige Road stations were made to alight at the stations enroute and later four additional trains were deployed to clear the rush. Normalcy in operation was restored at 10.57 am.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Ajay Seth told TNIE that the train which suffered the snag developed some problems a couple of stations before National College station. “As they appeared to be minor, the train was operated for some distance. At National College station, a decision was taken to withdraw the train from service and passengers were asked to alight from it,” he said.

The train had to be taken off tracks and so the succeeding trains got delayed, the MD said. The trains are run every 5 minutes here during peak hours and most trains are packed to capacity. Executive Director of Operations and Maintenance, BMRCL, A S Shankar said, “The train which had problems was diverted to a pocket line at National College. Four additional trains were pressed into service to clear passenger rush towards Kempegowda Metro Station.”

According to an official release, one additional train was run from Nagasandra, two from Rajajinagar and one more from Peenya Industry Metro stations.Asked for details about the snag, Shankar said it will be taken to the Peenya depot and investigated later in the night.

