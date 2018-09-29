Four of family injured in building collapse

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A family of four escaped with minor injuries after an old building collapsed owing to an explosion caused by accidental LPG leakage at Kadugondanahalli, on Friday.

The injured are Chand Pasha (71), his wife Samruth (60) and their family members Anjum (17) and Rafiq (38), residents of Kacharakanahalli. The police said the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday when the familywas still asleep.

The neighbours, who woke up to the noise of the explosion, rushed to the spot and alerted the fire and emergency service personnel who rushed to the spot and rescued the injured. All the four are said to be out of danger. Imran Pasha, an eyewitness, had called the firemen before helping the victims, police added.