Fusion food in every bite

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Foxtrot Gastropub in Marathahalli keeps updating its menu every few months, and we went to try some of the latest additions to their already-expansive menu. These go perfectly with their signature cocktails, and match the vibrant decor of the place. Too hungry to go through the menu and spend minutes (read hours) trying to pick something, we decided to let the chef do the honours of choosing for us.

We started with Jerk Spiced Cottage Cheese, paired with gin-based Cyberdog and smokey, whiskey-based Forest Fog. For someone who doesn’t like cottage cheese, this dish was a pleasant surprise, as the cheese was fresh and the flavours punchy. The Black Pepper Chicken Tikka came next, and we liked the pungent chilli ketchup it was paired with.

The tikka itself was a little spicy, but the flavours were still able to outshine the heat. Those who like food from the Malabar region should definitely try the Curry Leaf Prawns, which come in a coconut emulsion. The prawns – which were large and juicy – were coated with a thick, creamy coconut curry, something you’d imagine sweeping off your plate with a hot appam.

The Cajun Spiced Pork Ribs were next, but these are so filling that we were wondering what they were doing in the appetizers section. The ribs, which had plenty of meat on them, were coated with a sweet, spicy Cajun masala, and served with a slaw made from green apples - a much-needed fresh element on the plate after all that heavy meat. The Chicken Mushroom and Cream Fries are also a great starter option to go along with a cold beer.

For mains, we thought keeping it light would be best. We stuck with the Spaghetti with Stewed Cherry Tomatoes and Fried Aubergines, which was comforting and had a good dose of parmesan cheese shavings. Mild flavours and fresh ingredients made this dish go down easy after all those starters. The Herb Roast Chicken is another good options among the mains that isn’t too heavy of the stomach. Served with a red wine jus and some sauteed vegetables, the chicken, which was roasted just right, made for a wholesome meal.

We stuck with the classic Old School Banana Split, which was everything it promised to be – old school and comforting – the right kind of end to the meal.

Cost for two: Rs 1,200