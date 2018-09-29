Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka government school kids will also get diaries

A senior department official said the diary system will be introduced from the current academic year itself.

Published: 29th September 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Primary and Secondary Education, which is striving to bring state government schools on par with private schools, has decided to introduce the diary system to reach out to parents on a regular basis.

Though a decision in this regard was taken during the previous government when Tanveer Sait was the Primary and Secondary Education Minister, the file related to the same has now received nod from the government.

Once introduced, communication between parents and teachers should be made through the dairy only. "In case there is a message to be sent out to parents, the teacher must write it down in the dairy ... each day teachers also need to check the diary for signature of a parent acknowledging the communication sent out by the school," the official said.

