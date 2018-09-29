Vasu Dixit strums up folk rock fusion song on Mysuru

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Music composer and singer Vasu Dixit is coming up with a new music video titled Mysuru, which is an attempt to retain the city’s heritage, rather than losing it in the name of development. A folk-rock fusion song, Mysuru is being presented by the Vasu Dixit Collective, who, from his end, is attempting to depict the beauty of Mysuru.

“I grew up in Mysuru and everything I am today is because of the city. I did my graduation from CAVA and the artist in me was inspired by Mysuru and its surroundings. There is so much of ‘Mysuru’ in me, and hence, the song,” says Vasu, the composer, lyricist and vocalist of the song. But why did he choose Mysuru and not Karnataka as a whole? “It is a tribute to Mysuru in many ways. I don’t count Karnataka any less, but I believe that the deeper you go into your roots, the stronger the expression. So Mysuru comes first for me,” says Vasu, adding, “The world should know Mysuru and live in Mysuru to know its beauty and simplicity. The song is a request to Mysuru to remain the way she is.”

The video of the song is shot by the Panorbit team. Madan, from Panorbit, says, “Mysuru is an extremely vibrant city. Capturing its essence felt like a mammoth task when we set out. Fortunately, we are all from here, so we knew exactly when and where to be to get the most beautiful shots. Going to all our favorite spots made us fall in love with the city all over again.”

The team recently released a 30-second teaser of the song, which has created a great buzz across various social media platforms. The song will be released on YouTube at the “earliest”. “We are in talks with the tourism department to partner with us,”Vasu says.

Making of Mysuru

Song is composed and produced by Vasu; mixed by Abhilash Lakra. Guitar and guitalele played by Vasu, Arijit Das on electric guitar, Nandakishor on harmonium, Thyagraj Ranga on saxophone, AS Bharat on mandolin and Sindhuja on the violin.