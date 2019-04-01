Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru race driver lands spot in Aston Martin academy

22-year-old Ashwin Rabindra may land a reserve driver role in 2020 with the factory-backed racing team.

Ashwin Rabindra.

Ashwin Rabindra. (Photo| Facebook/ Ashwin Rabindra)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Six years after he started his journey in the racing arena, Bengaluru driver Akhil Rabindra has already reached a major milestone. Rabindra (22) on Friday became the only Asian driver to get the nod to join the Aston Martin Racing (AMR) Young Driver Racing Academy. Rabindra, among the 23 elite young drivers selected from across the world, will undergo a year-long training and assessment from the Aston Martin Racing team in the United Kingdom.

The best performer of the year will land a reserve driver role in 2020 with the factory-backed racing team.
Expressing his excitement over being chosen for the academy, Rabindra said, “Being the only Indian and Asian in this group of elite drivers gives me a rush of pride. I look forward to a great season of learning and success.” 

The academy drivers will be evaluated in their chosen GT3 and GT4 championships throughout the year. The drivers will finally be judged at the end of the season and a winner will be announced based on their overall performance.

Rabindra, who also drove in the Formula 3 in 2016 for Lanan Racing, was earlier chosen from the Asia Pacific region for the prestigious FIA Institute Young Drivers Excellence Academy in 2014. 

TAGS
Aston Martin academy Akhil Rabindra Bengaluru driver Aston Martin academy

