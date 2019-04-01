Home Cities Bengaluru

Exploring time and space: should you Recharge or stay connected?

When that happens, it is time to recognise that the constant checking in is getting a bit too much and one needs to back off.

Published: 01st April 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Mahesh Natarajan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Check in on your WhatsApp conversation with your loved one. How much of it is “What are you up to?” “Busy?” “Just checking in to see if you are free!” and messages like that?   
It is one thing if these check-ins are at times of stress such as when there is something going on at work, someone is ill, either is travelling out or some key errands need to be done. It is quite another, if a lot of it is just about such quick check-ins even when there is really no pressing need for checking. If your WhatsApp history is full of such check-ins, take a moment to think about it –what did you really want when you were asking these questions? Were you stressed and seeking a bit or relief from your partner? Were you missing each other and wanted to get a bit of affection? Was it to keep a tab on the other’s day so you feel you are more in-touch? Or were you just bored?

If the answer is more of the “Just like that” variety, you might want to rein in that a little. The constant check-ins on each other, wanting to know every detail and stay connected throughout the day, almost as if one cannot really go through the ten or so hours without actually being around each other – all of it can be painted with an aura of Being Romantic, as acts of caring, of being thoughtful. Granted, sometimes it is just that – a sweet, romantic act, and even then, these can quickly cross the line into needy, entitled, demanding, sulky annoyances. You can see it again in the WhatsApp history, when the responses shift from equally endearing “XOXO, Sweetheart! Can’t wait to see you in the evening! What are you doing?” and “Yes, darling! Stuck in office meeting and thinking of you!” to curter, sharper “What is it?” “Yes, busy” or just plain blue ticks with nothing offered in return.

When that happens, it is time to recognise that the constant checking in is getting a bit too much and one needs to back off. Often though, instead of backing off, there is a greater questioning: “Why aren’t you answering?” “I am just MISSING you SO MUCH! And you don’t even care!” “Are you even in love with me anymore?” and while the first few times might get the loved one to squeeze out some attention, it is like trying to get more water out of a starved borewell in peak summer – it gets muddier and muddier, till that well of love is just coughing up ugly, dirty filth. Like our borewells, we often need to be left to recharge without being constantly drained out.  We need our own rainwater harvesting, so to say – time and space for one’s own joys to fill up one’s life.Then there can again be interesting and interested replies to those WhatsApp queries of “What u doing?’

(The author is a counsellor at InnerSight).

Comments

