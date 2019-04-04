Home Cities Bengaluru

10-year-old student from Bengaluru packs a powerful punch, comes back with Gold from England

10-year-old Keerthana had her first brush with karate as a six-year old in her school after which she gradually picked up the basics of the sport.

Published: 04th April 2019 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Keerthana P practises her karate moves for 4-6 hours on weekends

Keerthana P practises her karate moves for 4-6 hours on weekends

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Keerthana P had her first brush with karate as a six-year old in her school, and gradually picked up the basics of the sport. After she impressed her trainer with her moves in school, her parents were suggested to enrol her under a professional coach, since she showed the spark to excel in the sport well beyond the school level.

Keerthana (10) then started training under coach Syed Fawadullah, who has been shaping the karateka over the last two years. The Class 4 student of Embassy Public School, Magadi Road, has been throwing herself into a daily grind on the mat since then. The training has started bearing fruit already. After winning medals at various local events, her biggest success so far came recently at the BASK International Karate Championship in England, where she bagged the gold in the Under-14 category.

The first taste of success in the international arena hasn’t come easy. trying to strike a balance between kicks and books, Keerthana trains for two hours and studies for three hours on schooldays. Weekends are, however, dedicated solely to the sport, and that’s when she practises for four to six hours. Her school has also been cooperative, which helped her participate in England as the dates of her exam and tournament clashed. Her dad, Pradeep U S, is keen to support her all the way.

“I am happy if she takes the professional route. We will be happy to take her there. Karate is where her interest lies, and as parents, we should nurture kids towards where their best talent lies, rather than push them to do what we want them to achieve. I hope she gets a chance to compete against top opponents and brings in more laurels in the future,” said Pradeep, who believes that the expenditure of around `3 lakh that he incurred for the trip to London, eventually paid off. He added that the family realises that this is just a start, and Keerthana needs to get better in the coming years, working on her game and improving upon her weaker aspects.

Her coach has been keeping a close watch on her steady progress in the game. “She is very focused,” Fawadullah told CE. “She is not worried about the technique of her opponent, and remains confident about what she has to do during a game. She has to improve in some areas, such as getting rid of that bit of fear, which exists at times. I want to work on her fitness and confidence level.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Keerthana P Bengaluru girl gold medal karate BASK International Karate Championship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp