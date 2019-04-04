Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengalureans to run in bid to give E-City lake a new lease of life

The six-km marathon will start and end at the IIIT Bangalore campus and is expected to bring over 500 participants.

Published: 04th April 2019 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

The IIIT has also planned to install a Sewage Treatment Plant.

The IIIT has also planned to install a Sewage Treatment Plant.

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With rising temperatures and lakes drying up in the city, IIIT Bangalore along with Electronics City Industrial Township Authority (ELCIA), is launching a campaign to protect and revive lakes in Bengaluru. With an aim to raise funds to revive Doddathogur Lake in Konappana Agrahara, a marathon is being organised to call all citizens in Bengaluru to protect the city from lake exploitation.

The six-km marathon will start and end at the IIIT Bangalore campus and is expected to bring over 500 participants. The crowd-funded event also includes voluntary donations to help  the lake’s development. Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, IIIT decided to bring up the initiative as part of a social cause. “We approached ELCIA and wanted to do something to protect the environment. We visited the lake and realised that it needed to be revived, so we decided to convert the lake into beautiful place with a nice park . We also planned to install a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP),” said IIIT registrar Commodor S R Sridhar. He added that the entire funds collected will used for the lake’s development.

The marathon, organised for the first time, will be a yearly event focussing on social causes. “We may look into the revival of other lakes in the city in the following years,” said Sridhar. The event hopes to raise Rs 70,000 - Rs 1 lakh.

The marathon will be held on April 13 at 5.30 am. Registration fee is Rs 600 per person and the event is open to the public.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Electronics City Industrial Township Authority IIIT Bangalore Bengaluru lakes dry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp