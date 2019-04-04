Home Cities Bengaluru

Supreme Court order on Goa airport will impact Bengaluru elevated corridor

City environmentalists feel that the landmark judgment will hit states like Karnataka, which have not complied with environmental laws in the much-opposed 102 km elevated road project.

Published: 04th April 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Children with placards join the protest against the proposed elevated corridor project at Maurya Circle in Bengaluru on Saturday

Children with placards join the protest against the proposed elevated corridor project at Maurya Circle in Bengaluru on Saturday | PUSHKAR V

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recent Supreme Court order suspending the Environmental Clearance (EC) given by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for Goa International Airport, will be binding not only on the city’s elevated corridor project, but also all other infrastructure projects in the pipeline. The landmark judgment, which upheld that environment laws are supreme, found an echo among city environmentalists, who say the order will hit states like Karnataka, which have not complied with environmental laws in the much-opposed 102 km elevated road project.

The apex court observed that the expert appraisal committee (EAC) abdicated its role by taking into account circumstances that were extraneous to the exercise of its power, and failed to notice facets of the environment that were crucial to decision-making. The judgment said that according to the 2006 notification, the MoEFCC will accept the recommendation of the EAC, making its role even more significant.

City environmentalists add, “The apex court asked EAC to revisit the decision in view of the high ecological impact. Project proponents in the Goa case failed to disclose that 54,676 trees had to be felled, while the EIA report, claiming that only a few trees and bushes had to be felled in a project area of 2,133 acres, turned out to be false.”  

Questioning the need for the elevated project, green groups say, “The court mentioned that the need to set up a new airport may be of importance or a matter of policy, but for this, every facet of the environment has to be adequately assessed.” Leo Saldanha, Environment Support Group, said, “The same ruling will be binding on the elevated corridor project, and will hit other infrastructure projects too.”

Further, city ecologists say that there is non-disclosure of vital information by project proponents. “They claim the need to fell 3,716 trees on a stretch of 102km, while it may be more than 30,000. As per BBMP officials, each kilometre in the city has a tree cover of 200-250 trees, and if this is taken as a rough estimate, the number of trees to be felled may run into thousands. They are also proposing vertical gardens (for loss of tree cover), which have been a failure in tropical countries. The corridor will run very close to 12 water bodies.”

Raising serious concerns about the elevated corridor project, environment groups said the Karnataka government is planning to spend more than Rs 1 lakh crore on elevated corridors, steel flyover, satellite town ring road, peripheral ring road, signal-free corridors and road-widening. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Bengaluru elevated corridor Goa International Airport National Green Tribunal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp