Thieves steal phones on train, held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has nabbed two persons who robbed mobile phones from passengers on a moving train.They snatched their phones and jumped out of the coach when the train slowed down. The phones have been recovered.According to an RPF official, the incident took place at 7 pm on March 31 on a passenger train heading from Bangarpet to Bengaluru Cantonment (train no. 56508). “Two individuals who travelled in a coach posing as passengers snatched phones while standing near the door. They jumped off the train as it slowed down near Devanakunte. The passengers immediately lodged a complaint with us,” he said.The accused are in their twenties. The phones are worth `16,000 and `11,000, he said.