Bengaluru MPs spent more to quench city’s thirst: Report

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The three MPs who were elected in 2014 from the constituencies in Bengaluru have spent more money on water infrastructure from their MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds, said a Bangalore Political Action Committee (BPAC) report on Thursday.

Every year Rs 5 crore is allotted under MPLAD funds to each MP. “We have data from all three seats for the last four years. A sum of Rs 60 crore has been allotted of which Rs 55.53 crore has been utilised. This comes to around 92% of utilisation,’’ Revathy Ashok, CEO, BPAC, said. The report also reveals that 25.98% of the total Rs 60 crore has been spent on drinking water and water related infrastructure, 12.62% on infrastructure development and 10.78% on public amenities. The city MPs have spent 61% of MPLAD funds within BBMP limits.