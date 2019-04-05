Home Cities Bengaluru

INTERVIEW| Millennial neta tag very helpful: Bangalore South BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya

In an interview with TNIE, Tejasvi speaks about his vision, local BJP leadership and allegations of harassment against him.

Published: 05th April 2019 07:36 AM

Tejasvi Surya

Tejasvi Surya

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

Refusing to let questions over his age, lingo and political maturity come in his way, BJP’s surprise pick for Bangalore South, Tejasvi Surya, has decided to turn the criticisms into his USP. In an interview with Anusha Ravi, the 28-year-old spoke about his vision, local BJP leadership and allegations of harassment against him. Excerpts.

As a millennial, how different is your campaign?

It is an interesting blend of conventional style of politics with a millennial touch to it. We are meeting seers of mutts and addressing community gatherings. We are also having conversations in cafes, startups and college events. Our political lingo is far more millennial. Essentially, electoral politics is about connecting and resonating with the largest number of people. I am in an envious position because people of our age call me “bro”, elder women bless me since they have a son or daughter of the same age and even older voters look at me as their grandson. I am a family package now. Being a millennial political leader at this point in time is very helpful. 

How has Amit Shah’s roadshow changed things for you within the party and outside?

Him taking time off and starting his campaign for Karnataka from Bangalore South shows that he reposes so much faith in the people of this constituency. Bangalore South has been a strong BJP fortress and his campaign, beginning from here, is a sign of gratitude.

Was the roadshow successful in quelling the discomfort many state leaders perhaps had with your candidature?

All senior leaders were backing me from the very first. I had the support and blessings of V Somanna, R Ashok and all the senior MLAs in the constituency. A roadshow of that scale wouldn’t have been successful if senior leaders hadn’t given their support. I think it was just a matter of perception that they weren’t blessing me and if Amit Shah’s rally has changed it then it is good for those people who wanted to believe otherwise. 

How do you view your opponent?

I have personal regards for BK Hariprasad. I don’t want to indulge in negative comments against him because I believe in ushering in a generational shift in politics where things can be based on your strengths rather than attacking the weaknesses of your opponent. We are a young and aspirational electorate in Bangalore South who want the Modi style of new India politics. 

How do the allegations of abuse levelled against you impact your electorate and campaign?

The electorate knows that a sinister campaign was launched to defame me. The court prima facie agreed it was a malicious campaign with malafide political interest. I only wish my political opponents the best and hope that they can evolve to be better political leaders that young and new India is desperately for.  

