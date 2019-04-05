Home Cities Bengaluru

Not allowed into women’s PG, gang attacks owner and brother in Bengaluru

Several PG facility owners in and around the area allege that the gang members claimed to have political connect and they often collected a monthly ‘hafta’ from the paying guests.

Representational image.

By HM Chaithanya Swamy 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The owner of a paying guest accomodation for women as well as his brother were assaulted mercilessly by a gang of six drunk men for not letting them enter the premises located at Mangammanapalya to consume more liquor. 

Several PG facility owners in and around the area said the gang members claimed to be connected to political leaders of the area and often collected a monthly ‘hafta’ from the paying guests, besides routinely entering different buildings to party with unwilling residents.  

The gang on Tuesday midnight first started by banging on the door insisting to be let in. When the owners refused, they forced open the door and attacked the owner and his friend, another PG owner, with hollow bricks and wooden logs. 

The 29-year-old owner of the PG facility Bhaskar Reddy Amabavaram has filed a complaint against the attackers with Bandepalya police station, in which he states that Mangammanapalya resident Babu and his five aides came to ‘Green House Ladies PG’ in BLK Colony of Mangammanapalya at about 12.10 am, and attacked them. One of Babu’s aides jumped the compound wall and started banging on the door of the PG, asking them to open the door.

Bhaskar’s brother Jagan Reddy Amabavaram, 26, asked through the closed door what they wanted to which Babu replied that he and his friends wanted to party in the PG. When told they couldn’t enter, the man who knocked the door then started breaking flower pots. Jagan opened the door and tried to stop him.  Babu’s aide then smashed a pot on Jagan’s head. A bleeding Jagan called his brother Bhaskar who was visiting a friend, another PG owner, Anil Reddy, 34. Both rushed to Jagan’s help.

When Bhaskar reached the spot, he requested Babu and his aides to leave the spot, but the gang assaulted all the three leaving them seriously wounded. Bhaskar then called the police control room, however, the gang escaped. Bhaskar, Jagan and Anil sustained head injuries, while the latter also had an ear injury.  The DCP (South-East) said, “We have arrested two persons in connection with this case” 

