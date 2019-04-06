Bengaluru college students invent smart helmet, apply for patent

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Available in the market soon will be a motorcycle accompanied by a smart helmet which will alert riders of emergency situations while also sending out messages to emergency rescue personnel with the location of the rider, in case of an accident. The e-motorcycle and smart helmet is the invention of a group of 3rd year engineering students of the MVJ College of Engineering from the city. Though not a part of a compulsory class project, they worked on it considering how increasingly, two-wheeler riders were becoming victims of accidents.

Talking about their invention, Saivenkat Patro, an Electronics and Communcations (E&C) student said, “We have applied for patents and also have to conduct trials for the vehicle and helmet. Once this is complete, we will work on permissions from authorities to release these in the market for sale.”

The team plans on selling both products as a package instead of as standalone products. “The cost is going to be quite less. We plan to sell both between Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000,” he said. The team has named the helmet ‘KAWACH’. Other students in the team are Nikitha, Megha S of Electronics and Communication and Surva Pratim Roy of the Computer Science department.

The team is also working on a helmet for construction and mining site workers and will name it Kawach M&C. Another product is a helmet for children named Kawach Junior. “The sensors placed on the helmet alert the supervisor that an accident has occurred and help needs to be sent immediately. Along with the alert message it also sends the location of the accident to make it easier for the help to locate the victim. This helmet also comes with a mechanical SOS button which the person can use when in need.

The advantage of this technology is that the connection between the supervisor and worker is not lost even in adverse conditions like being underground or in a remote area of the site.” explained the members of the team. “Kawach Junior is a variant specially designed for kids. The smart features included in the helmet are the accident alert system, SOS alert and GPS tracking system.”