Chefs gear up to hit ‘boiling point’ at this culinary event in Bengaluru

Akhila Damodaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : To celebrate the culinary spirit of chefs and bring them to the forefront, an event called Boiling Point is being organised. Twenty two chefs from top hotels and standalone properties will get a chance to showcase their skills. A curtain-raiser of the event, organised by The Chef Post was held on Monday at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel.

Sneha Chandrashekar, co-founder and CEO, The Chef Post, said it is not a competition but just an opportunity to celebrate ‘chefhood’ at the first edition of Boiling Point. The event was named thus to indicate the passion chefs have to showcase their creations. “Chefs are really passionate. We wanted to bring that out. Also, we want to see how chefs perform at the ‘boiling point’, which also indicates rising temperatures in kitchens where chefs work,” she said.

The theme of the event is seafood and chefs are expected to prepare a dish with a five-minute prep-to-plate time in front of a panel of experts on the stage that includes celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani. “There are no restrictions with respect to cuisine. We are expecting to see new creations and innovations,” Chandrashekar said.

Sandeep Kumar, executive chef, Renaissance, said the event will see a lot of ‘white jackets coming together’. “It will be a challenging event for us. But we would get to explore different concepts and methods,” he said. Tenzin Namkha, Chef de Cuisine, High Ultra Lounge, said seafood has great scope in Asian cuisine. “There are several options - cold meat, raw fish - it’s diverse,” he said.Chef Mohammed Eliyaz, Chef de Cuisine, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, said when he is working on a dish, he usually gets into the detail of the ingredient.

On the other hand, the carnal rule that executive sous chef of Xoox, Sahil Singh follows is that seafood shouldn’t be overcooked. “Seafood is my first love, so the expectation would be at its peak. I am inclined towards fatty fish as the flavour profile stands out from the rest,” he said.

The event on April 27 is open to public. The ticket costs Rs 1,500 and can be bought on eventshigh.com. People will get to taste all the creations and counters will be set up by each hotel.