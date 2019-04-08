Home Cities Bengaluru

IT professionals in Bengaluru turn to ‘Techie Ganesha’ for career boost, increments

Sri Prasanna Ganapathi Temple in Koramangala is said to solve all problems of IT professionals.

Many techies, upon their wish(es) being fulfilled, put in an entire month’s salary into the hundie

Many techies, upon their wish(es) being fulfilled, put in an entire month's salary into the hundie| Pandarinath B

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU : You’ve slogged it out through the year, you’ve been a ‘yes boss’ person and you’ve even forced a laugh at your manager’s wisecracks. All this for that bonus you’ve been eyeing. Come appraisal season, you’ve evaluated yourself carefully and put your best foot forward at meetings. But the thought constantly weighing you down is, “Will I get it, won’t I get it?”

Which is why many Bengalureans, especially IT professionals, are turning to ‘Techie Ganesha’ in Koramangala, who supposedly has the answers to career woes. The temple, known as Sri Prasanna Ganapathi Temple, has software professionals from Koramangala, Sarjapura, Old Airport Road and HSR Layout, thronging the place. And with the appraisal season going on, the number of IT folk visiting the temple and keeping vows has only increased.

According to KS Shiva Prasad, member and devotee of the temple, many techies, upon their wish(es) being fulfilled, put in an entire month’s salary into the hundi. “We have many devotees from the UK and US who send donations regularly. This particular Ganesha faces the north east and is very powerful. Any wish, especially related to career matters, is said to come true,” he said. The temple was established in 1979, but came into prominence in the early 2000s when the area started seeing an increase in tech companies.   

Take the case of Anupam Iyer (name changed), a mid-level techie. Not having got a promotion in seven years, the 35-year-old was ‘desperate’ for one. When a friend happened to tell him about the temple, Iyer paid a visit and vowed to contribute money on a monthly basis. After visiting the temple twice a week for two months, Iyer says his wish was fulfilled. “Praying here for career-related matters is said to be powerful. After I got the promotion the last time, I donated 10 per cent of my salary,” he said. 

This year, Prasad pointed out that the number of visitors has gone up considerably. “We have around 250 people coming in the morning as well as evening. The number goes up to 1,000 on weekends and 2,000 on festivals,” he said.  Payal Raj (name changed), who heard about the temple through friends, first paid a visit recently. The 29-year-old, who completed her studies in the USA, has been on the lookout for a job for a year to no avail. “I’ve been applying for jobs since November and now, I’m just hoping I get a career break,” she said.

