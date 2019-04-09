Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru residents get showers of relief, finally

The Natural Disaster Management Centre said that the rain would continue for another three-four days.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Monday evening’s  moderate rain of just 1.61 mm brought a sigh of relief to Bengalureans who have been suffering unbearable heat over the past two months. Although the rains did not last long and the city did not witness much dip in temperatures, the weathermen have confirmed that Bengalureans can expect rains in the evenings for the next three-four days.

“The rain would continue for another three-four days. Though we can’t say where exactly the rainfall will be, it will rain only in the evenings,” said Srinivas Reddy, director of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC). 

He added that the city can expect up to moderate rainfall, which could see a dip in temperatures bringing relief to the citizens.Several parts of the city saw cloudy weather before a brief spell of drizzle. Earlier, the day remained quite hot with the maximum temperature crossing even 38 degrees.

