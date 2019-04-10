Home Cities Bengaluru

Dangling danger in Bengaluru's Bellandur: Locals seek help of police

Dangling optical fibre cable and dangerous OFC chambers in the ground have cautioned citizens.

Published: 10th April 2019 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Dangling wires pose threat to human lives in Bellandur area

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tired of approaching the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) with their complaints of dangling optical fibre cable (OFC) and dangerous OFC chambers in the ground, Bellandur residents have now approached the police for help.  The Bellandur Development Forum (BDF), a network of Resident Welfare Associations, along with other residents, have filed a complaint with the local police against those laying these cables and chambers.

The New Indian Express spoke to some residents who alleged that while the BBMP officials would come and cut the wires based on complaints, new ones would pop up overnight. “Recently, one man was close to getting an electric shock when he was walking on Bellandur road as several cables were left loosely bunched and dangling on the road. Most of the times, these wires have loose ends which are left uncovered,” the resident said.

“After this case, we decided to go ahead and file a police complaint,” said Vishnu Prasad, a member of the forum.“Adhoc cabling leaves dangling wires and wires pulled through trees which cause pedestrian safety issues,” a resident of Kasavanahalli said.

OFC chambers, small holes in the ground, which are used as connection points for cables, also pose a risk as in many places, the covers have popped, leaving an uneven surface over which vehicles pass. “Two wheeler riders are at risk while pedestrians also end up tripping over these covers,” Prasad said.
Police are yet to decide on the next course of action, said an official.

