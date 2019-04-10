Ex-lover blackmails Bengaluru woman, husband with her nude photographs

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seema (name changed), a 23-year-old IT professional in the city, was looking forward to spending a ‘happily ever after’ life with her new husband. But things took an unexpected turn when her former lover threatened to expose her nude pictures to her husband and mother.

The couple then decided to lodge a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS) last month. “We sent a team to Chennai to arrest the culprit but the man has been absconding after he found out that we were after him. He has now stopped contacting and harassing the girl and her family,”M Chandrappa, police inspector in-charge of CCPS, told CE.

Seema was working in an IT company at Bellandur when she met Karthik (name changed), who had come to Bengaluru from Chennai for training purpose in the same company. During the course of their relationship, Seema had sent some pictures of herself to Karthik. Her parents, who were against the relationship, were looking for other marriage prospects for her.

Seema eventually moved on and got married according to her parents’ wishes.For almost a year, Seema had been receiving messages on WhatsApp from Karthik, asking her to leave her husband and get back with him. When his efforts went in vain, he decided to take revenge by exposing her pictures. He further threatened her husband, saying that the pictures would be released to the rest of the family members if Seema did not comply with his wishes.

According to CCPS, they receive at least two complaints per month that involve a known person exposing pictures of a woman. Last month, a 19-year-old girl had approached the Whitefield police station after her ex-lover released her nude pictures to his friend on WhatsApp. The culprit was arrested and is now in judicial custody.