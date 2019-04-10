Fire safety at KR Market: Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike yet to do a lot

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is yet to take several fire safety measures in KR Market area. In the status report submitted to the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, the Fire and Emergency Services department highlighted several steps that the civic body still needs to ensure that the fire fighting vehicles reach the area immediately in case of a fire accident.

The report suggested to the BBMP that 40 per cent of the occupants/employees of each block of the market should get trained in fire prevention and fire fighting. A fire officer should be appointed to maintain the fire fighting system. The report was submitted before the division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice PS Dinesh Kumar after the officials concerned inspected the market on April 8 to find out rectified and non-rectified lapses related to fire fighting, fire prevention and evacuation measures.

According to the report, the BBMP has cleared the temporary obstructing stalls and parked vehicles. It also removed the obstructions in the corridor, staircases and other path ways in the market building, and the pathways were found clear during the time of inspection.

However, the report stated that the BBMP has not provided Public Address (PA) system yet. “Manually operated electrical fire alarms system should be installed with call boxes located near each staircase landing of each floor of each building, the report said.“The call boxes should be so installed that their location can easily be noticed.”

No Fire detection system

According to the report, the automatic fire detection system with smoke detector head and fire extinguishers has not been provided yet. Free exit boards, fire order boards and escape routes should be displayed in all floors at appropriate places of the building. Electrical ducts are not sealed at every floor level. Automatic Sprinkler systems are not provided in all floors and pumps are not working.