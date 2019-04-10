Home Cities Bengaluru

Fire safety at KR Market: Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike yet to do a lot

A  report suggested to the BBMP that 40 per cent of the occupants/employees of each block of the market should get trained in fire prevention and fire fighting.

Published: 10th April 2019 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP office

BBMP office (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is yet to take several fire safety measures in KR Market area. In the status report submitted to the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, the Fire and Emergency Services department highlighted several steps that the civic body still needs to ensure that the fire fighting vehicles reach the area immediately in case of a fire accident.

The report suggested to the BBMP that 40 per cent of the occupants/employees of each block of the market should get trained in fire prevention and fire fighting. A fire officer should be appointed to maintain the fire fighting system. The report was submitted before the division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice PS Dinesh Kumar after the officials concerned inspected the market on April 8 to find out rectified and non-rectified lapses related to fire fighting, fire prevention and evacuation measures.

According to the report, the BBMP has cleared the temporary obstructing stalls and parked vehicles. It also removed the obstructions in the corridor, staircases and other path ways in the market building, and the pathways were found clear during the time of inspection.

However, the report stated that the BBMP has not provided Public Address (PA) system yet. “Manually operated electrical fire alarms system should be installed with call boxes located near each staircase landing of each floor of each building, the report said.“The call boxes should be so installed that their location can easily be noticed.”

No Fire detection system

According to the report, the automatic fire detection system with smoke detector head and fire extinguishers has not been provided yet. Free exit boards, fire order boards and escape routes should be displayed in all floors at appropriate places of the building. Electrical ducts are not sealed at every floor level. Automatic Sprinkler systems are not provided in all floors and pumps are not working.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike Karnataka High Court KR market Bengaluru market fire safety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp