To avoid legal action,woman falsely blames Bengaluru cop of sexual assault

The woman lied as she was booked by the police for creating a ruckus outside a pub in an inebirated state.

sexual assault

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old private law firm employee accused an ASI attached to the Koramangala police of sexual harassment, claiming to also have proof and a medical report, as evidence. She posted the incident on social media, tagging Bengaluru City Police and President Ramnath Kovind. Her post read, “I am a victim of sexual assault by a senior police officer in the cell of Koramangala police station on April 6. The policeman, Madan, scarred my body and broke one of my legs”.

A senior police officer said the woman made false allegations in her post, after she was booked for two cases, wanting  to take the blame away from her. When she was asked to call the police for investigation in her two cases, she immediately made allegations against ASI Madan.

On April 6, the woman was at Boho pub in Koramangala, where she left her mobile phone before leaving. Later, when she came back for her phone, she saw that the pub had closed. She asked security to open the door, but was asked to come back in the morning. She was under the influence of alcohol and created a ruckus by throwing flower pots around. The security guard alerted a Hoysala, and Madan asked her to come to the station. She started abusing Madan and tried to push him out. Her actions were recorded and she was booked for two cases, including trying to assault an on-duty policemen.

Another complaint was made by the pub’s staff too. “To escape legal action, she cooked up a story about being sexually harassed. We have video evidence and CCTV camera footage from the pub, which is being verified,” said police. 

TAGS
Bengaluru Police Bengaluru false sexual accusation Boho pub Bengaluru police sexual assault

