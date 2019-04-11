Actress Khushboo slaps youth at rally in Bengaluru

Home Cities Bengaluru

No case has been registered with the police till now.

AICC spokesperson Khushboo Sundar campaigns for Congress Bangalore Central candidate Rizwan Arshad, at Shantinagar, on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leader Khushboo Sundar slapped a youth who allegedly misbehaved with her during a campaign, on Wednesday. The incident took place when Khushboo, Bangalore Central Congress candidate Rizwan Arshad and other leaders were taking part in a road show in Halasuru and Viveknagar, in Shantinagar assembly segment. According to a Congress leader, the youth was handed over to the local police. A large number of people took part in the road show.

The leaders were busy talking to people when the incident took place. According to Rahul Kumar S, DCP (East), no case was registered in any of the police stations in his division. “If she files a complaint, we’ll take up the case and initiate necessary action,” he said. As the video only shows the leader slapping the youth, and isn’t clear on what instigated it, police officials said that a suo motu complaint would not help.

