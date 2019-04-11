Planning to vote? Head to restaurants in Bengaluru soon after to avail discounts, offers

Akhila Damodaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an attempt to encourage voters to cast their votes on April 18, restaurants are offering discounts on food and hotel services. A few of them are also creating special menus for the occasion. Customers can visit these restaurants and show their inked fingers to avail discounts. As a notice has been issued by the district magistrate, restaurants and hotels with liquor licences will be closed from April 16, 6pm to April 19, 6am and from May 23, 6am to May 24, 6am. Hence, some offers will be available till April 16 and some extend from April 19 to the end of the week or until May.

According to Rishi Kumar, Director of Operations, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, ‘great responsibility comes great hunger.’ “The thing we enjoy most as the world’s largest democracy is freedom and as Indians, our food. We decided to put the two together, and to encourage people to undertake their most fundamental duties, decided to offer them a 1+1 on lunch and dinner buffet at Feast on the Election Day,” Kumar said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

In the central business district, Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru has designed ‘Support Your Nation’ campaign to encourage youth to exercise their voting rights. Charmaine Hutt, Marketing & Communications Manager, said, “Anyone who comes with an inked finger will get a 20 per cent discount on all hotel services.”

Decking the hotel with banners, The Arena feels that these offers will help draw crowds and entice them to vote. Even though Hayne Marcus Fernandes, general manager of the hotel is aware that many non-voters might avail the discount, the offer is to encourage consumers to vote. Between April 15 and 16 (till 6pm), the hotel will be offering a 20 per cent discount on food and mocktails.

Through their campaign #unitedIndia, the XOOX Brewmill will be celebrating diversity. The chef will be offering a special menu on a complimentary basis with nibblers – Dilli Dahi Bhalla, Chatpata Bombay Ragda, Mangalorean Kori Roti and Kolkatta Aloo Chaat – from each part of the country. Rekhansh Karamchandani, MD, Breaking Bread Hospitality & Entertainment, said, “We have created a few nibblers keeping in mind the idea #unitedIndia. These finger foods are from four corners of India. A voter can choose one for himself, which will be on the house.”

Instead of complementary dishes, The Hangover, will be offering a 10 per cent off on the total bill on April 19. Safdar Adoor, a partner at The Hangover, said, “We decided to offer a discount on the total bill. We do not want to give an incentive just for the sake of it.”

Power of a vote

Customers can visit select restaurants and avail discounts by showing their inked fingers. As a notice has been issued by the district magistrate, restaurants and hotels with liquor licences will be closed from April 16, 6pm to April 19, 6am and from May 23, 6am to May 24, 6am.