Home Cities Bengaluru

Planning to vote? Head to restaurants in Bengaluru soon after to avail discounts, offers

Few hotels are also creating a special menu for the occasion.

Published: 11th April 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

For representational purpose. (File photo)

By Akhila Damodaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an attempt to encourage voters to cast their votes on April 18, restaurants are offering discounts on food and hotel services. A few of them are also creating special menus for the occasion. Customers can visit these restaurants and show their inked fingers to avail discounts. As a notice has been issued by the district magistrate, restaurants and hotels with liquor licences will be closed from April 16, 6pm to April 19, 6am and from May 23, 6am to May 24, 6am. Hence, some offers will be available till April 16 and some extend from April 19 to the end of the week or until May.  

According to Rishi Kumar, Director of Operations, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, ‘great responsibility comes great hunger.’ “The thing we enjoy most as the world’s largest democracy is freedom and as Indians, our food. We decided to put the two together, and to encourage people to undertake their most fundamental duties, decided to offer them a 1+1 on lunch and dinner buffet at Feast on the Election Day,” Kumar said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

In the central business district, Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru has designed ‘Support Your Nation’ campaign to encourage youth to exercise their voting rights. Charmaine Hutt, Marketing & Communications Manager, said, “Anyone who comes with an inked finger will get a 20 per cent discount on all hotel services.”

Decking the hotel with banners, The Arena feels that these offers will help draw crowds and entice them to vote. Even though Hayne Marcus Fernandes, general manager of the hotel is aware that many non-voters might avail the discount, the offer is to encourage consumers to vote. Between April 15 and 16 (till 6pm), the hotel will be offering a 20 per cent discount on food and mocktails.

Through their campaign #unitedIndia, the XOOX Brewmill will be celebrating diversity. The chef will be offering a special menu on a complimentary basis with nibblers – Dilli Dahi Bhalla, Chatpata Bombay Ragda, Mangalorean Kori Roti and Kolkatta Aloo Chaat – from each part of the country. Rekhansh Karamchandani, MD, Breaking Bread Hospitality & Entertainment, said, “We have created a few nibblers keeping in mind the idea #unitedIndia. These finger foods are from four corners of India. A voter can choose one for himself, which will be on the house.”

Instead of complementary dishes, The Hangover, will be offering a 10 per cent off on the total bill on April 19. Safdar Adoor, a partner at The Hangover, said, “We decided to offer a discount on the total bill. We do not want to give an incentive just for the sake of it.”

Power of a vote

Customers can visit select restaurants and avail discounts by showing their inked fingers. As a notice has been issued by the district magistrate, restaurants and hotels with liquor licences will be closed from April 16, 6pm to April 19, 6am and from May 23, 6am to  May 24, 6am.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru voting Bengaluru restaurant election discount 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General Elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp