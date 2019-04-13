Bengaluru: Sampigehalli residents shocked as 35-year-old banyan tree burnt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Sampigehalli recently woke up to a rude shock when they saw that half of a big banyan tree had been burnt using kerosene near Venkateshpura Lake. They suspected the role of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) behind this act, but the officials concerned denied their involvement.

“Recently, some workers claiming to be BDA contractors had come to the site with JCBs and were getting the adjacent quarry filled. After a few days, we saw the workers trying to cut the banyan tree, and stopped them. Two days later, we found the tree half-burnt, and its branches reeking of kerosene. When contacted, BDA workers denied any role in it,” said Jayadeep Bantwal, a resident of Sampigehalli.

“We believe that the land is being converted into a layout. The work is happening quickly. If we hadn’t noticed, they would have destroyed the entire tree,” said another resident.

People later met the BBMP forest cell officials to file a complaint. However, they were told to talk to BDA officers in this regard. “The BDA official denied that it has burnt the tree,” said Jaideep. “It is a well-grown tree. There is another peepal tree in the vicinity. We need to protect these,” said Annapurna Kamath, the founder of Jal Poshan.

Tree activist Vijay Nishanth said, “It is a 35-year-old tree with which people of this area have developed an emotional connect. Though branches were burnt with kerosene, the tree may survive. I have informed the BBMP forest cell official and they have assured us that they will look into the matter.”

When contacted, a BDA official said, “We have not been carrying out any work near the lake. We have no clue about the tree being burnt either. It does not come under us.”