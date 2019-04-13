Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Sampigehalli residents shocked as 35-year-old banyan tree burnt

People later met BBMP forest cell officials to file a complaint as they suspect the hand of Bangalore Development Authority.

Published: 13th April 2019 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

Residents suspected the role of Bangalore Development Authority behind this act, but the officials concerned denied their involvement

Residents suspected the role of Bangalore Development Authority behind this act, but the officials concerned denied their involvement

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Sampigehalli recently woke up to a rude shock when they saw that half of a big banyan tree had been burnt using kerosene near Venkateshpura Lake. They suspected the role of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) behind this act, but the officials concerned denied their involvement.

“Recently, some workers claiming to be BDA contractors had come to the site with JCBs and were getting the adjacent quarry filled. After a few days, we saw the workers trying to cut the banyan tree, and stopped them. Two days later, we found the tree half-burnt, and its branches reeking of kerosene. When contacted, BDA workers denied any role in it,” said Jayadeep Bantwal, a resident of Sampigehalli.

“We believe that the land is being converted into a layout. The work is happening quickly. If we hadn’t noticed, they would have destroyed the entire tree,” said another resident.

People later met the BBMP forest cell officials to file a complaint. However, they were told to talk to BDA officers in this regard. “The BDA official denied that it has burnt the tree,” said Jaideep. “It is a well-grown tree. There is another peepal tree in the vicinity. We need to protect these,” said Annapurna Kamath, the founder of Jal Poshan.

Tree activist Vijay Nishanth said, “It is a 35-year-old tree with which people of this area have developed an emotional connect. Though branches were burnt with kerosene, the tree may survive. I have informed the BBMP forest cell official and they have assured us that they will look into the matter.”

When contacted, a BDA official said, “We have not been carrying out any work near the lake. We have no clue about the tree being burnt either. It does not come under us.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore Development Authority Sampigehalli residents Sampigehalli tree burnt Sampigehalli banyan tree BBMP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp