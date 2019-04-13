Home Cities Bengaluru

Three-year-old abducted in broad daylight in Bengaluru

Published: 13th April 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Kidnap

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two bike-borne men allegedly kidnapped a three-year-old girl when she stepped out to buy a chocolate from a nearby shop in SRK Nagar in Sampigehalli on Wednesday. The incident, which took place in broad daylight, was caught on CCTV camera, but the police are yet to nab the accused. Police suspect that people known to the girl are behind the crime. The parents, they said, are giving different statements each time.

The victim is Mamatha, daughter of Sharanappa, a daily wage labourer, who also has an older sister. The family hails from Raichur, and came to the city four years ago for work. 

Mamatha had gone to the shop around 1:30pm. After an hour, when she did not return, Sharanappa went to the shop, where the owner told him that Mamatha had not come there. Sharanappa rushed to Sampigehalli police and filed a case.

CCTV camera footage from a nearby apartment revealed that two men approached her, covered her in a cloth and abducted her. However, the kidnappers’ faces are not clearly visible, and their motive is yet to be ascertained. 

