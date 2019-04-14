Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore Development Authority duped of over Rs 2 crore by its own staff

The scam was unearthed a week back where it was learnt three of its employees were selling land for a lesser value than the original cost.

Published: 14th April 2019 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Bangalore Development Authority

Bangalore Development Authority

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) staffers who allegedly formed a nexus with buyers and sold sites at a much lesser value than the officially fixed price have now been exposed. The BDA Board has suffered a loss to the tune of at least Rs 2 crore due to the fraud.The lid was blown off the scam a week ago when an anonymous caller tipped off top BDA authorities about it. 

According to a senior BDA official, four of its sites in Kethmaranahalli (located in the vicinity of West of Chord Road), two parcels of land measuring 30x40 sq ft and two more sites running into dimensions of 40x60 sq ft, were sold to buyers a few months ago by a BDA case worker who colluded with officials in the Site Allotment section. 

“The sale deeds (ownership certificates) have also been issued in the names of the beneficiaries. By undercutting the cost of the sites and selling it to the purchasers, they have caused a total loss of over Rs 2 crore. It could even go much higher. This is fraud and cheating committed against BDA by its own employees,” he charged. 

As soon as the matter came to light, the BDA Task Force got busy interrogating the officials to get to the bottom of the matter, another official said. “The extent of involvement of the beneficiaries in the fraud is still being probed,” he added. Officials suspect that the BDA employees pocketed lakhs of rupees from the buyers for facilitating the process.

A top BDA official said that the first priority for the Authority was to recover the loss it has suffered. “Informal inquiries and a review of all files pertaining to the sale reveal our officials to be clearly guilty. One case worker and two officials in the Site Allotment section are involved. Two other officials too are suspected of involvement and are being questioned,” he said. 

However, a formal enquiry would have to wait till the Lok Sabha polls are concluded. The official said that a formal inquiry would be conducted in house shortly after most of those deputed on election related duty get back. “Our priority is to recover the huge loss caused to BDA by the officials apart from punishing those involved in this scam,” he said. The BDA is contemplating filing a police complaint shortly. The Task Force SP refused to divulge details pertaining to the case to this reporter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore Development Authority BDA emplyees scam BDA site underpricing BDA loss BDA Task Force

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp