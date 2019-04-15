‘Lucky’ winged visitors get warm welcome here

Rashmi Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Every year, when spot-billed pelicans and painted storks visit Kokkare Bellur village in Maddur, excited locals welcome them like guests. The villagers believe these birds, that come there to breed, bring them good luck and prosperity. Hence, they have been taking measures over

the years to preserve the birds’ habitat.

Lingegowda, who has played a key role in the conservation of these birds since 1974, says, “In 1966, the pelicans and painted storks didn’t visit the village for some reason. That year, two mysterious deaths happened in our village. So from then on, we believe that if the birds don’t visit, it’s a bad omen. Even if the birds are a day or a week late in arriving, villagers get worried.”

Lingegowda also takes care of the chicks that fall from their nests during heavy winds and rains. “Whenever the young ones fall down, the adults reject them. They are eaten by dogs and cats. To avoid that, I pick up the babies and take care of them. I have created a separate place for them on my land. A pelican or painted stork can survive up to 25 years, but if they are caged, they may die within eight years. Therefore, after two months, I leave them near lakes or rivers. Gradually, they learn to hunt for food and also take flight.”

While pelicans visit Kokkare Bellur from October to April, painted storks visit from January to August. According to Lingegowda, the birds survey the nearby rivers, lakes and availability of food before building nests. If these factors are favourable, only then do they build their nests. These birds come in groups of 50 -100 - villagers see 1,000 pelicans and over 2,000 painted storks every year.

SPREADING AWARENESS

TO SAVE BIRDS

A few years ago, Manu K, an engineer from Mysuru who visited this village, trained many youngsters in bird-care. Inspired by his work, some of them came together and formed the Pelican Conservation Group. Shri Krishna, a member of this group, educates tourists and children in the village about the importance of these birds and how Kokkare Bellur is a safe haven to them.

“Pelicans and painted storks are in the near-threatened species category. Our village is one of the top 21 breeding spots for them in India. I have created a calendar that has pictures of these birds and some pamphlets that provide information on them. Whenever tourists come

here, I take them around so that they can see these birds,” said Krishna.

With inputs from Pandarinath B