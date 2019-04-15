Bengaluru Metro Phase-II: Underground stations will be smaller

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 12 underground stations of Metro Phase-II are set to be smaller in dimension than those of Phase-I. Officials of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) claim that despite the limited space within the stations, there will be no compromise on passenger amenities.

The 72.1-km Phase-II will have the underground corridor running along the Nagawara-Gottigere route. Bamboo Bazaar, Pottery Road, Shivaji Nagar, MG Road, Vellara Junction, Dairy Circle, Mico Layout, Langford Junction, Tannery Road, Venkateshpura, Arabic College and Nagawara are the underground stations on this route.

“These stations are being planned in such a way that they will be housed in a reduced length of 210 metres, and the 24 metres width that is currently present in underground stations will be retained,” a senior official told The New Indian Express.

Five underground stations of Phase-I include Cubbon Park, Vidhana Soudha, Sir M Visveswaraya, KSR Railway station and Kempegowda Metro Station. They were 272 metres long and 24 metres wide, he said. However, Chickpet and K R Market stations run up to a length of 240 metres, he added.

To ensure that all amenities are in place, an open space present in the existing concourse area of underground stations will be closed. “Once, a commuter enters the Phase-I underground stations, the platforms below can be seen from above. That space will now be closed in Phase-II stations, so amenities can be shifted to that spot,” the official said.

On the reasons behind building smaller stations, he said that most of the land acquired for underground stations in Phase-I was government land. However, in the case of Phase-II, much of the land was privately owned. Another major change to be implemented in Phase-II is that only two entrances will be provided at each station.

“Two entries are enough to handle the passenger traffic. Even in many existing stations, we have shut a few entries due to their poor patronage. We plan to have four entries only at the MG Road Metro Station,” the official added. Measures will also be taken to prevent groundwater from seeping into the stations.