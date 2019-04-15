Techie attacks cop after tiff with cab driver, held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old software engineer assaulted a policeman when the latter tried to put an end to a fight in Bandepalya police limits recently. The engineer had got into a fight with the cab driver in Somasunadarapalya over payment for the trip. The police control room was informed about the fight by public, and when the cops reached the spot, the engineer assaulted one of them.

The arrested has been identified as Vishranth Maracha, a resident of Electronics City. According to the complaint filed by Murthy VK, 25, a police constable with Bandepalya police station, he was on Hoysala duty with another constable Lal Sabh on April 10.

Around 8.30 pm, they were alerted about the fight near Somasundarapalya. They reached the spot by 8.35 pm and Murthy asked the techie to stop fighting with the cab driver. Maracha got into a heated argument with the constable, and ended up assaulting him and tearing up his uniform.

Murthy along with his colleague and the cab driver managed to put Maracha in the patrol vehicle.

The cab driver told police that the engineer had refused to pay money after being dropped. Maracha was booked for assault on a policeman on duty and not paying money to the cab driver.