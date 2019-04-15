Home Cities Bengaluru

Techie attacks cop after tiff with cab driver, held

A 24-year-old software engineer assaulted a policeman when the latter tried to put an end to a fight in Bandepalya police limits recently.

Published: 15th April 2019 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old software engineer assaulted a policeman when the latter tried to put an end to a fight in Bandepalya police limits recently. The engineer had got into a fight with the cab driver in Somasunadarapalya over payment for the trip. The police control room was informed about the fight by public, and when the cops reached the spot, the engineer assaulted one of them.

The arrested has been identified as Vishranth Maracha, a resident of Electronics City. According to the complaint filed by Murthy VK, 25, a police constable with Bandepalya police station, he was on Hoysala duty with another constable Lal Sabh on April 10.

Around 8.30 pm, they were alerted about the fight near Somasundarapalya. They reached the spot by 8.35 pm and Murthy asked the techie to stop fighting with the cab driver.  Maracha got into a heated argument with the constable, and ended up assaulting him and tearing up his uniform.

Murthy along with his colleague and the cab driver managed to put Maracha in the patrol vehicle.
The cab driver told police that the engineer had refused to pay money after being dropped. Maracha was booked for assault on a policeman on duty and not paying money to the cab driver.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bandepalya police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp