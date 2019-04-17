Home Cities Bengaluru

‘I was jailed in 2014 for securities fraud’

FMC Devens correctional facility, Massachusetts, October 2014 Four concrete walls and a cold concrete floor. One small window but not enough light to read.

Published: 17th April 2019 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 01:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajat K Gupta
Express News Service

BENGALURU : FMC Devens correctional facility, Massachusetts, October 2014 Four concrete walls and a cold concrete floor. One small window but not enough light to read. A steel door with a grimy plastic window and a small slot in the center, locked shut. A narrow metal bunk with sharp edges, fixed to the wall, and a metal toilet with no seat or curtain for privacy. This was to be my home for the foreseeable future, which wasn’t really foreseeable at all. I had no idea how long they would keep me in the “special housing unit” or SHU—a prison euphemism for solitary confinement.

It was a shoelace, of all things, that landed me here. I bent down totie it, right as the Corrections Officer (CO) came by for the “stand-up count.” A few seconds earlier or later and I’d have been fine, standing to attention outside my bunk in the prison camp, as I did every morning at precisely ten, every afternoon at four, and every night at ten.

The rotating blue light on the ceiling flashed to alert us that the guard was about to begin his walk through the dormitory, counting each inmate. The rules specify you must be standing straight, and not move or speak during the count. While technically I wasn’t upright, there was no way that my improper stance had impeded his ability to count me.

But it didn’t really matter. If it hadn’t been this it would have been something else. As I’ve learned the hard way, if someone in a position of unchecked power wants to lock you up, they can come up with an excuse to do so. It doesn’t take much at all. A moment of carelessness. A misjudgment. Bad timing.

I was jailed on June 17, 2014, for the crime of securities fraud, generally known as insider trading. In my case, specifically, I had been charged with being part of a conspiracy to pass privileged “nonpublic” information about Goldman Sachs and Procter & Gamble (P&G), two organizations on whose boards I sat, to Galleon hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam, who then bought or sold stock in those companies and made a profit, based on his “inside” knowledge.

There was no such conspiracy. Although I did not know it at the time, Rajaratnam had indeed cultivated an extensive network of insiders, each of whom he compensated well for providing him with tips. But I was never one of them. I did no trading in either of those stocks, I received no payments, and made no money. Raj was a business colleague (a poor choice, on my part, but not a criminal one) and my calls to him during 2008 and 2009 were all made in that context.

To prove insider trading, as it is legally defined, the government needed to prove three things: one, that I passed nonpublic information to Rajaratnam; two, that I did so as part of an explicit quid pro quo agreement in which I knew he would trade on it; and, three, that I received some benefit in return. They had evidence of none of these—no wiretap recordings of information being passed, no emails, no money trail, and no direct witnesses. Rajaratnam himself was never formally charged with illegally trading either Goldman or P&G, although in 2011 he was charged with and found guilty of insider trading in numerous other stocks, including Google, Polycom, Hilton, and Intel.

The logic of charging me with these violations when they did not have evidence enough to charge the man who allegedly profited from them baffles me to this day. Moreover, no one could come up with a reasonable explanation for why I, a trusted advisor to countless corporations who had held sensitive insider information for decades, would suddenly decide to betray my fiduciary duties, and for no personal benefit. And yet I was found guilty, fined heavily, and sentenced by the judge to twenty-four-months’ imprisonment. The basis of my conviction was a handful of circumstantial interactions and hearsay statements that an overly zealous prosecutor spun into a conspiratorial narrative—one that was all too easy for a jury to believe in the wake of the financial crisis.

(Excerpted from Mind Without Fear by Rajat K Gupta, with permission from Juggernaut Books.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FMC Devens correctional facility

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp