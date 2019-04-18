Home Cities Bengaluru

Here’s how you can dance away Parkinson’s

Depending on individual fitness levels and interests,one can indulge in the following activities

Published: 18th April 2019 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Ramesh KN
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Parkinson’s is one of the most common neurological disorders that affects older people over the age of 60 years. The retirement period of a person’s life is often accompanied by inactive physical and mental life. During this period, the person doesn’t prefer engaging in activities, thereby, restricting themselves physically, mentally and functionally.

Along with these motor issues, there are various non-motor symptoms like pain, anxiety, fatigue, hallucinations which can be curbed by implementing an active aging lifestyle.

Observing any symptoms below the age of 50 is identified as early onset of the disease. Maintaining an active life at this age can prevent or delay the symptoms of Parkinson’s. Indulging in various physical activities can help keep the mind active and stress free.

The type of physical activity to be carried out by a person depends on the capabilities and interest. However, there are some activities that do not require much physical strain and can prove beneficial in improving balance, increase the strength and also prevent falls, which is concerning for the elderly. These activities will keep them busy and help relax.

Physical and mental health are as important as the regular medication when treating Parkinson’s disease. Implementing active aging for elderly people can be acquired by encouraging them to participate in various activities.

Apart from the usual medication, these activities will help treat both motor and non-motor symptoms. These recreational tasks can act as a preventive measures and contribute in the treatment of the disease. It will improve the person’s quality of life and make it easier for them to do everyday tasks.

(The writer is a consultant-Internal Medicine and Geriatrics Specialist,Fortis Hospitals, Cunningham Road)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp