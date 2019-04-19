TruJet improves its punctuality record to emerge as the forerunner in KIA

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Air India had the worst punctuality record when taking off from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) for March 2019 while TruJet had the best track record, reveals data made public on Wednesday. Cumulatively, airlines departing from the city had an 87% On-Time Performance rate.

The data was released by the Bangalore centre of Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM), a joint venture between four international organisations, the Airports Council International of Europe, European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol), the International Air Transport Association and the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation.

Nine airlines running their operations from the City — Jet Airways, Air India, SpiceJet, Star Air, GoAir, IndiGo, Air Asia India, TruJet and Vistara — were taken into consideration for the analysis.

When it comes to landing at KIA too, the same trend has been sustained with TruJet maintaining a 100% punctuality record while Air India comes last with 70%. The overall arrival punctuality rate for all airlines comes to 83%. This marks a major improvement for TruJet which had a punctuality record of just 71% in the month of February and just 58% in January this year.

The chief reasons specified for the delay (over 90 per cent) has been billed as reactionary reasons. These reasons refer to awaiting of load or passengers from another flight, check-in error of passengers or baggage, late arrival of aircraft from another flight or previous sector, problems in cabin crew rotation or awaiting arrival of crew from another flight, rerouting or diversion or aircraft change for reasons other than technical are cited as the major reasons for the delay.

Technical and automated failure, passenger and baggage handling, operational issues figure among other minor issues that contributed for the delays.

IndiGo continues to be the leader with the maximum number of flights arriving and departing from the airline at KIA. Both the overall departure punctuality timings for March is the best for the last 13 months while the arrival timing is second best.