Despite entering sports at 25, this athlete has climbed her way to the top   

K Rathna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When she joined the Indian Combat Academy (ICSA) on Bannerghatta Road to learn Jujitsu and self-defence, little did Nabila Birjis (29), know that this would be a turning point in her life. On April 2, she turned out to be the only girl selected from Karnataka to compete in the South Asia Open Jujitsu Championship 2019, in Chennai.

Born and brought up in Mysuru, she moved to Bengaluru seven years ago to work for an architecture firm. At the age of 25, after undergoing rigorous training under coach Jitesh Banjan, she started competing seriously. So far, she has won six golds at the national-level JAI Jiu Jitsu events under 68kg and 70 kg categories; two silver medals at South Asian Championships; and gold at Body power Expo Open Weight.

She is also the only Indian woman to have secured two silver medals at South Asia Open Jujitsu Championship 2019. “I always wanted to achieve something in sports. My mother Noor Fathima Khan, HOD and professor at Maharanis Science College, Mysuru wanted me to complete my graduation before pursuing sports. I started my sporting career only at 25.”

It was not easy for Birjis in the field. She has quit her job, moved cities, so she could be able to devote more time for training. “I remember when I travelled for three hours just to be able to train for an hour. After struggling for years, I now seem to have struck some sort of balance between being an architect and an athlete,” she added.

Jujitsu is a team sport, and the biggest challenge she finds is to keep up with the energy levels of younger athletes. To stay fighting fit, she follows a strict sports diet. For Birjis, losing teaches more than winning. “My loss at the South Asia Championship has taught me how to move forward. My teammates have always encouraged me to do better. I will learn from my previous experiences,” she added.