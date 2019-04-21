Jet Airways employees to protest on Monday

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a desperate appeal to the government to keep the beleaguered Jet Airways afloat, over 300 employees plan to hold a silent protest outside the Town Hall on April 22.

Ground handling staff, cabin crew, administration and sales staff will take part in the protest, to be staged from 3 pm to 5 pm, a highly placed airline source told TNIE. Distressed employees had protested both in Mumbai and New Delhi three days ago.

Jet has nearly 500 employees employed in Bengaluru. “We received clearance from both Traffic and Law and Order Police today for our protest on Monday. It is just a silent protest and we plan to hold placards and banners outside the Town Hall to draw attention to our plight,” the source said.

The plan to take a march from Town Hall to the Freedom Park has been scrapped as permission needs to be obtained from three police stations, he added. A ground handling staff, planning to take part in the protest, said, “It is our plea to the government to save our Airlines. So many of us will suffer if the airline is not revived.”

Maldives head to watch IPL today

Maldives president Ibrahim Mohammed Salih will be watching Royal Challengers Vs Chennai Super Kings match at the Chinnaswamy stadium in the City on Sunday. Salih, will arrive at the Kempe Gowda International airport from Male at 1.20 pm, said a reliable airport source.