What makes a home a home?

Mahesh Natarajan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The popular saying is home is where the heart is, or that while a house is made of bricks and cement, a home is made of love. The romanticism aside, home is really about belonging - both to the place one calls home and the people with whom one shares this home. Making a home for yourself and those you love is no easy task, even when the people living together in it are very similar. As people, there are so many ways that we are different.

Any and every thing from what we eat, when we eat, our daily routines, the demands of our work, our studies, our hobbies and interests etc can set us apart. For any of us who grew up with siblings, we know it is not easy at all even when we are flesh and blood. Interests vary, friendships vary and lifestyles vary even with identical twins. When we are so different from people that we are born to and grow up with, can we really expect to be very similar to someone we fall in love with and try and make a home with?

Even with the greatest of loves, moving in together and starting to make a home together is a risky affair. You might expect that of the couple is from the same cultural background, it might be easy, but it is often not. So many conversations around household chores are fraught with danger, and even the most innocuous stuff like clearing the garbage or doing the laundry, could set off conflicts, and many start innocently enough with the seemingly simple words, “In my home, we used to …”

This is a home you are building with this new person in your life and yet so many conversations start off with these few words that separate you from this partner, put you firmly back in the family you came from and this partner is now the outsider. The partner then quite predictably replies with experiences from their family, and the conversation gets more and more distant - two people talking about the homes they came from rather than the home they are trying to build together. The ‘We’ and ‘Our Home’ become forgotten in the rush to claim older homes and separates the couple into individuals loyal to their own respective families.

It takes a lot of presence of mind to be able to remember that the new home need not be anything like either of the old ones. The pressure to replicate and comply with the rules and regulations of where we grew up is high, but doing so at the cost of the other person’s own vision of their home will end up in either or both feeling alienated and not feeling like they belong.Making a home is a lot of work and the work starts with the awareness and acknowledgment that this is hard work. Everything is up for grabs, nothing is given as granted and each thing has to be negotiated between the people making this home together.(The author is a counsellor at InnerSight)