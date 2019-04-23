Over 300 Jet staffers stage protest in city

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over three hundred employees ranging from cabin crew to cockpit crew, engineering and catering departments, members of cabin appearance and guess delight members from the Bengaluru base Jet Airways (9W) joined hands and staged a protest at the Town Hall on Monday asking the government to keep the airlines afloat.

Many of the members held placards stating, ‘Save our family, save Jet Airways’, ‘Hear our cry let 9W fly’, and many more. The protest was held after the airlines suspended its flight operations as the airline failed to get funding for maintains or even operating the flights from lenders.

Dhiraj Ratlani, Cabin Crew Manager, said, “Without salaries , we can’t do anything. It’s been two to three months since we got paid. We had hopes till our chairman was there but after he resigned we have lost all hope. We are all tax payers and expect the government to save us.”

Harish Shenoy, General Manager of Jet Airways said, “Bengaluru is the third biggest base of Jet Airways and has about 500 employees here. We are protesting so that the government listens to our woes. We’ve been in operation for the past 27 years and have given great service to our passengers. We are confident that the management will revive the airlines but government support is a must.”